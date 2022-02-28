10-year-old's sketching, drawing talent gets him state award on R-Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 27

A 10-year child’s work in sketching and drawing was recognised when he was picked up last month by the district administration for a state-level award to be presented by Punjab Chief Minister during the Republic Day function.

Meet Bhavya Batra, the child prodigy, who has specialised in the art, and has 30 beautiful sketches of top personalities and religious saints to his credit. A Class V student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-II, Jalandhar Cantonment, Bhavya started drawing when he was just four-year-old.

His mother Vandana, who too is an art and craft teacher at the Government School in Patara, recognised his talent early.

“Bhavya used to make beautiful flowers and do shading. Even I used to feel that he perhaps is a gifted child. Soon, he started making cartoon caricatures. I used to record all his work in my phone and even make videos of what he made and show it to my friends and relatives. All of them suggested that he must be groomed well in the field,” said Bhavya’s mother.

The best time for Bhavya’s grooming came during the lockdown period. “As soon as Bhavya finished his online classes, he would sit down and start his drawing work. He did it with so much passion. Since I run a stationery shop, I used to take care of all his needs, including getting best drawing sheets, special 2B and 4B shading pencils and high-end pencil colours. I even used to provide him good tutorials of drawing available on YouTube, which he began to follow for self-learning,” said Bhavya’s father Satish Batra.

He showed sketches of Guru Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Teg Bahadur, Radha-Krishan, Bhagwan Valmiki, Swami Dayanand, Jawahar Lal Nehru and others that Bhavya had prepared over the last two years. Bhavya said of late, he had started drawing sketches from any portrait printed in newspapers. “Recently, I have made sketches of police officials and other personalities, who remain in news. I enjoyed making these sketches,” said Bhavya.

“Though I am an art teacher, Bhavya has already outdone my work. His work at this age is already better than mine. His elder brother too used to be good in drawing, but he has beaten him too. Recently, he started getting coaching from an expert Ved Parkash, who takes classes of college students at Nizatam Nagar. He is further brushing his skills,” said Bhavya’s mother.

When asked how he wanted to excel further, Bhavya said, “For the time being, I will concentrate on making better sketches. I will go by whatever comes to my mind.”

On his career plans, Bhavya has clear mind. “I want to crack the UPSC exam and become a police officer. Drawing will always remain my passion,” Bhavya added.