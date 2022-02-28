10-year-old's sketching, drawing talent gets him state award on R-Day

10-year-old's sketching, drawing talent gets him state award on R-Day

Bhavya Batra

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 27

A 10-year child’s work in sketching and drawing was recognised when he was picked up last month by the district administration for a state-level award to be presented by Punjab Chief Minister during the Republic Day function.

Meet Bhavya Batra, the child prodigy, who has specialised in the art, and has 30 beautiful sketches of top personalities and religious saints to his credit. A Class V student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-II, Jalandhar Cantonment, Bhavya started drawing when he was just four-year-old.

His mother Vandana, who too is an art and craft teacher at the Government School in Patara, recognised his talent early.

“Bhavya used to make beautiful flowers and do shading. Even I used to feel that he perhaps is a gifted child. Soon, he started making cartoon caricatures. I used to record all his work in my phone and even make videos of what he made and show it to my friends and relatives. All of them suggested that he must be groomed well in the field,” said Bhavya’s mother.

The best time for Bhavya’s grooming came during the lockdown period. “As soon as Bhavya finished his online classes, he would sit down and start his drawing work. He did it with so much passion. Since I run a stationery shop, I used to take care of all his needs, including getting best drawing sheets, special 2B and 4B shading pencils and high-end pencil colours. I even used to provide him good tutorials of drawing available on YouTube, which he began to follow for self-learning,” said Bhavya’s father Satish Batra.

He showed sketches of Guru Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Teg Bahadur, Radha-Krishan, Bhagwan Valmiki, Swami Dayanand, Jawahar Lal Nehru and others that Bhavya had prepared over the last two years. Bhavya said of late, he had started drawing sketches from any portrait printed in newspapers. “Recently, I have made sketches of police officials and other personalities, who remain in news. I enjoyed making these sketches,” said Bhavya.

“Though I am an art teacher, Bhavya has already outdone my work. His work at this age is already better than mine. His elder brother too used to be good in drawing, but he has beaten him too. Recently, he started getting coaching from an expert Ved Parkash, who takes classes of college students at Nizatam Nagar. He is further brushing his skills,” said Bhavya’s mother.

When asked how he wanted to excel further, Bhavya said, “For the time being, I will concentrate on making better sketches. I will go by whatever comes to my mind.”

On his career plans, Bhavya has clear mind. “I want to crack the UPSC exam and become a police officer. Drawing will always remain my passion,” Bhavya added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
World Russia-Ukraine conflict

Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

3
World

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

4
Trending

Viral video: Woman breaks down after spotting martyred brother’s name at National War Memorial

5
Nation

PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

6
Nation

Russia, Ukraine agree to hold talks; Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

7
World

Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

8
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian Railways to operate special evacuation trains for stranded Indians

9
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

10
Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar presents the 'Akhtars'; the glamorous photos are unmissable

Don't Miss

View All
3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh had 13 good snowfall spells in January, February

Amid biting cold, ‘langar on train’ warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

Top Stories

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Computer vision syndrome cases on the rise

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at fest

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity