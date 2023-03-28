10-yr-old gives tough competition to seniors at education programme

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 27

A 10-year-old Aatman Jamwal proved that age is just a number as he gave tough competition to his much senior counterparts at a three-day environment education programme organised by DAV University.

Over 1K take part in programme

Aatman, the youngest contestant, studies in the fourth grade at Delhi Public School, Jalandhar. The event was organised under Mission Life initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) and sponsored by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST).



The programme, which saw the participation of over 1,000 students, aimed to educate the youth on the importance of solid waste management and recycling. The event also hosted several prominent speakers who discussed different aspects of waste management and recycling.

Harpreet Singh, CEO, Green Brigade Private Limited, introduced the audience to various ways of recycling solid waste. Puneet, state co-convener, Hariawal Punjab, highlighted the importance of waste segregation for recycling. Reena Chadha, General Manager, Indian Pollution Control Agency, stressed the role of youth in solid waste management and educated students about internship options and job avenues.

On the concluding day of the programme, Gautam Sharma, CEO, Surya Chemicals, introduced the different ways of recycling hazardous waste. He said the used cooking oil was used to produce bio-diesel. He said reduction in waste and its recycling waste could help check environmental pollution.

Ten competitions were organised at different venues on March 23 and 24 during the workshop. Hemish, another young student in the ninth grade at Cambridge School, participated in almost all events and won prizes in many of them.