100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Jalandhar, April 11

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal today visited Kala Sanghian drain and took stock of the stone laying work going on there.

To make Kala Sanghian drain, which is considered the most polluted in Punjab, pollution free, 100 cusecs of water will be released into it, Seechewal said. For a long time, dirty water flowing in the drain had made life difficult for the people of this area.

On the occasion, Superintending Engineer Gurpinder Singh Sandhu said Kala Sanghian drain was being made concrete under the Smart City Project. He said it has been recommended to release about 100 cusecs of water to make the drain pollution free. The engineer said this was a Rs 34 crore project.

Under the project, stones were being placed on both its sides and nets will also be installed on both its sides so that no one can throw garbage in it. He said 50% work of laying stones had been completed.

Officials said 18 km of the 45-km-long drain passes through Jalandhar district.

Seechewal said Jalandhar district was currently facing the brunt of climate, and was also facing a serious water crisis. He said collective action was needed to save the water.

