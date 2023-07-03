100 illicit liquor boxes seized, 4 land in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 2

A Rama Mandi police party seized 100 boxes of illicit liquor and nabbed four persons. The suspects have been identified as Baljit Singh, Praveen, Ranjit Singh and Harpreet Singh.

The police said while they were on a routine checking near Dhilwan chowk, they saw two vehicles coming from the Hoshiarpur side. When they signalled the drivers to stop for checking, they drove the vehicles in the opposite direction. The police, however, managed to stop them by putting barricades on the road.

The police said during the checking of vehicles, they recovered 100 boxes of illicit liquor. Police officials said the vehicles had been impounded. A case under Section 61 of the Excise Act and Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station.