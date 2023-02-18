100 MLD STP not working to capacity

Jalandhar, February 17
It seems the sewerage problem is perennial in the city. Every second day residents from various areas hold protest against the civic body. However, it might take another month for the issue to get resolved.
Right to live in hygienic conditions
This is something MC officials must solve on a priority, but they are busy somewhere else. It is their duty and our right to live in clean and hygienic conditions. — Ravi Kumar, A resident
As per the information, there are four sewage treatment plants (STP) of 100 MLD, 50 MLD and two each of 25 MLD capacity working in Pholariwal. The 100 MLD plant is working at just 30 percent of its capacity. It is reported that Operation and Maintenance branch officials also visited the area and asked the company that maintains the STP to start the works so that the problem could be resolved at the earliest.
Residents of Gandhi Camp, Kabir Nagar and other residents from Ward No. 69 had also raised hue and cry against the MC officials because of choked sewers in their areas. They had said that getting out of their houses was not possible because of the grave situation.
“This is something the MC officials must solve on priority but they are busy somewhere else. It is their duty and our right to live in clean and hygienic conditions,” Ravi Kumar, one of the residents rued. Another resident from Ward No. 78 said the problem had troubled them always.
