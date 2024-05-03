101 donate blood in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 2

A blood donation camp was organised under the SVEEP activity by Punjab Roadways, Hoshiarpur Depot, in collaboration with District Red Cross Society, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal.

Organised at Hoshiarpur bus stand, the theme of event was ‘Blood Donation for Life, Voting for Strong Democracy’, wherein as many as 101 donors donated blood. During the camp, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba honoured the donors. On the occasion, DSP Amarnath; Regional Transport Officer RS Gill; GM Punjab Roadways, Hoshiarpur Depot, Jasveer Singh Kotla; District SVEEP Nodal Officer Preet Kohli; District SVEEP Nodal Officer Ankur Sharma; Assistant Public Relations Officer Lokesh Kumar were also present.

ADC Chaba said blood donation is a life-saving activity, similarly, voting is very important for strengthening democracy. Therefore, people must participate in both blood donation and voting. He said June 1 is the election festival in the country and everyone must exercise their franchise.

