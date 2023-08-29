108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

The 108 ambulance proved to be a lifesaver by assisting two pregnant women in delivering their babies safely in the medical van while en route to the hospital. In both cases, the women were from Jalandhar.

Newborns in medical vans in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

In the first case, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Avi Kumar and pilot Harpal Singh collaborated to provide essential medical support to ensure successful delivery of a patient named Dilkush, who was picked up from Hazara village. As the ambulance moved swiftly towards the hospital, the mother went into labour, requiring immediate assistance.

EMT Avi Kumar skillfully handled the situation and facilitated the safe delivery of the baby, while pilot Harpal Singh maneuvered the ambulance with precision. The combined efforts of the dedicated staff and the courageous mother led to the arrival of a healthy newborn. Both mother and child were subsequently transferred to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, for further medical care and are currently in good health.

In the second case, the ambulance crew consisting of pilot Harpreet Singh and EMT Narinder Singh encountered a similar emergency in Mithapur village of a patient named Vijay Kanti. Both crew members efficiently responded to the situation and provided necessary medical assistance to facilitate the delivery. The mother and newborn were then safely transported to the local Primary Healthcare Centre, Jamsher Khas in Jalandhar, for continued care.

Manish Batra, Project Head, 108 Ambulance, said, “We continue to train our employees to be ready for certain emergency situations, and helping a safe delivery is one of them. Keeping this in view, the EMT are given training in conducting deliveries effectively on a regular basis. I am immensely proud of the exceptional work done by Avi Kumar, Harpal Singh, Narinder Singh and Harpreet Singh. Our ambulances are equipped to handle such situations and help women in labour get every medical support that they need while on the move.”

“I am happy that both baby and mother are in good health. It was my duty to help the mother bring a new life without a second thought. When I realised that we had no time to waste, I had to deliver the baby in an ambulance,” added Avi Kumar.