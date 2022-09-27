'108 Ambulance service helped over 25L in 11 yrs'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

Offering 108 emergency ambulance services in Punjab, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited is learnt to have provided emergency assistance to over 25,04,229 people across the state over the last decade - from April 2011 to August 2022.

A fleet of 325 ambulances, managed by trained personnel, handle the service. Over the last 11 years, 108 ambulance services have assisted 3,63,414 patients in Ludhiana, 2,20,597 patients in Amritsar, 2,00,543 patients in Jalandhar, 1,87,372 patients in Patiala and 1,33,126 patients in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali).

To augment the primary goal of assisting people in need, the 108 centralised call centres play an important role by quickly assisting all the cases with support.

According to the request call received by 108 Emergency Ambulance services, in the last 11 years, 108 Ambulance has served a total of 2,20,894 accidental patients, an estimated 7,61,756 pregnant women out of which 3,092 deliveries happened inside ambulances. Similarly, 108 Ambulance Services has assisted 38,947 Covid patients.

Manish Batra, project head, 108 Ambulance, shared his thoughts, saying, “108 Ambulance has always been dedicated to helping people in need. We look this as our duty and contribute in ensuring health and safety to the best of our capabilities. Our entire initiative is designed in such a way that we can save every life possible in emergency situations.”

“We sincerely appreciate the support from the Government of Punjab and the Health Department,” Batra said further adding, “I also urge that we must also yield to an ambulance on the road, as they play an important role in the golden hour. In a medical emergency, every second counts.”