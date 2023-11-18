109 units of blood collected on Sarabha's martyrdom day

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 17

As many as 109 units of blood were collected at the blood donation camp organised on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha at village Jhungian on Garhshanker-Nangal road. Technical assistance at the camp was provided by the NGO, Blood Donors Association, Nawanshahr.

Dr Ajay Bagga, a centurion blood donor and doctor in-charge of the technical team at the Blood Centre, said that blood donation is the noblest way to remember the martyrs and other dear ones. He urged all healthy persons between 18-65 years of age to make blood donation a way of life so as to make Punjab a state of voluntary blood donors. Tributes were also paid to Headmaster Nand Kishore Soni and Amit Bharadwaj on the occasion. Coordinator of the camp Ashwani Rana thanked all those who donated blood at the camp. —

