11 acres freed from illegal occupants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

Under the ongoing campaign to get panchayati land back from illegal possessions, the District Administration on Wednesday removed possession from 11 acres 7 kanal and 15 marla panchayati land at Jahangir village of Nakodar block. The possession of land was given to gram panchayat of Jahangir village by the administration.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nakodar, Randeep Singh Heer said teams of the district administration and the Rural Development and Panchayats Department got the panchayati land free, which was under illegal passion for the last nearly three decades.

Divisional Deputy Director, Rural Development and Panchayats Department, Jagwinderjit Singh Sandhu said the campaign would remain in process in the days to come. He revealed that illegal possessions were removed from 1,036 acres 3 kanal 12 marla lands in Jalandhar division. Sandhu warned those who were illegally holding panchayati land to leave the possession as per the government’s directions otherwise requisite action would be followed. Referring to an appeal made by the state government and Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the Deputy Director said the ongoing campaign in the division would continue.

Sandhu said teams of the departments in coordination with line departments cleared illegal possessions from 146 acres 4 kanal and 1 marla land in Alodin village in Kapurthala on Wednesday. He said that earlier possessions had been removed from Panchayati land in block Bhogpur and Nurmahal.