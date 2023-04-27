11 food samples collected in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 26

To keep a check on the adulteration of food items in the district, District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh today collected 11 samples from five different food business operators (FBO) from various places in Hoshiarpur.

The food samples were sent to the Food Testing Laboratory, Kharar. The District Health Officer urged people to remain alert to adulteration and report it to the authorities concerned if they came across any kind of stale or adulterated food items being sold.

Dr Lakhvir Singh said he collected samples of lentils and mustard oil from Bittu Karyana Shop in the Vakilan Bazaar; matri and seviyan

from Lekhu Sweets Shop, opposite BSNL Exchange; tea leaves, sugar and Sooji from Neelam Super Mart, Jodhamal road; veg burger and cheese dip from Burger King and fruit juice and veg burger from Subway.

He said such checking drives would be carried out constantly in the district so that pure and clean food items could be provided to people. He said if any negligence was found, strict action would be taken the person concerned.

Lakhvir Singh said registration or licence was mandatory for every food business operator. Registration with an annual fee of Rs 100 was mandatory for FBOs with the annual sale of less than Rs 12 lakh. For FBOs with annual sale of more than Rs 12 lakh, the annual fee was Rs 2,000. He appealed to FBOs to abide by the rules to avoid any trouble. Adulteration would not be tolerated in the district at any cost and strict action would be taken against those playing with the health of residents under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.