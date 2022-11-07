11 years on, sewage project in Nurmahal hangs fire

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 6

Commissioned 11 years ago, the Rs 24.4-crore project for laying sewage pipelines in Nurmahal town is yet to be completed.

The project, started by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and allotted to private agencies, has been moving at a snail’s pace. Initially, the project was scheduled to be completed in just nine months.

Then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal laid the foundation of the project on February 11, 2011. Under the scheme, the main sewage pipelines and branch lines of 31 km in length have to be laid down in the entire town for the effective drainage of sewage.

Nagar council (NC) president Hardip Kaur Johal said the sewerage project had not been completed and some areas were without sewage, and some sewage lines were yet to be connected to the main ones. She said the executive officer had recently written to GLADA executive engineer to complete the project at the earliest and hand it over to the NC so that connections could be given to residents.