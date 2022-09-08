114 inducted as constables into Punjab Police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 7

It was moment of joy and pride for as many as 114 recruits from across the state when they were inducted as constables into the Punjab Police during a passing-out parade of 176th batch, held at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) ground on Wednesday. The batch included 93 men and 21 women.

New recruits take an oath.

MF Farooqui, Additional Director General of Police, State Armed Police, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He felicitated the recruits who had performed well during the training.

The recruits celebrate the moment.

Among them, Sahil Bhatoa came all-round first, Karanveer came first in outdoor duties, and woman cadet Sandeep Kaur bagged the prize for the best indoor duties.

Responsibility doubles: Punjab Police recruits with their children celebrate after the passing-out parade of Batch No. 176 in the PAP complex, Jalandhar Cantt, on Wednesday. Photo: Malkiat Singh.

Sarafat Ali was declared the best marksman, while Shubham was selected as the best parade commander, with Lovepreet being picked as the second-best parade commander.

Students of Police DAV School perform during the event.

After the passing-out parade, a band display and a bhangra performance by students of Police DAV Public School were also organised. On the occasion, Inderbir Singh, DIG, Administration PAP, SK Kaliya IG (Retd), Tulsi Ram DIG (Retd), commandants of different battalions and staff and family members of jawans were also present.