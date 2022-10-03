11th PSSF convention kicks off in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 2

The 11th state level convention of the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (PSSF) was held at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall in Jalandhar today. The state president Satish Rana hoisted the PSSF flag and the deceased associates, including Ramesh Chander Sharma, Sukhdev Singh Bari, Salinder Singh Johal, Jasvir Singh Nagar among others, were remembered at the onset of first day of the two-day event.

At the convention, establishment of a new committee of the organisation was announced. The elections to pick members for the new committee would be held on Monday and the strategy for future efforts would also be planned on the same day.

Kul Hind Raj Sarkari Mulazim Federation president Subhash Lamba spoke of the anti-employees policies of the state and central government at the event and called for a countrywide struggle against the injustice. The state secretary of the PSSF Tirath Singh Bassi presented a report on the organisation’s operations since 2017. The organisation’s finance secretary was among the attendees along with more than 300 delgates.

The PSSF chief advisor Ved Prakash, finance secretary Manjit Singh Saini, Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, Ramjidas Chauhan, Gurdeep Singh Bajwa, members of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha and Dehati Mazdoor Sabha attended the event.

The first session of the convention began with greetings accorded to the delegates by Welcoming Committee Chairman Karnail Singh Sandhu.