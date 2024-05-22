12 arrested with 96 liquor bottles, lahan

Nawanshahr, May 21
The police arrested a total of 12 persons with liquor bottles and lahan from Mukandpur, Sadar Nawanshahr, Balachaur, Aur Pojewal and Banga here today.
They recovered a total of 96 bottles of liquor from their possession. The police also destroyed 1,800 litres of lahan in Pojewal.
The suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Sagar Mahi, Gurmel Singh, Babbi Ram, Hardeep Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Vikram, Gurvinder, Babbu, Gurjeet Singh, Kulwinder and Roop Lal.
Cases under Sections 61 and 14 of the Excise Act have been registered against the suspects.
In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the police have been conducting checking at various places and are also laying nakas at sensitive areas with an aim to curb malpractices.
The police administration has also appointed teams to ensure safe and peaceful elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed