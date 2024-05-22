12 arrested with 96 liquor bottles, lahan

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 21

The police arrested a total of 12 persons with liquor bottles and lahan from Mukandpur, Sadar Nawanshahr, Balachaur, Aur Pojewal and Banga here today.

They recovered a total of 96 bottles of liquor from their possession. The police also destroyed 1,800 litres of lahan in Pojewal.

The suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar, Sagar Mahi, Gurmel Singh, Babbi Ram, Hardeep Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Vikram, Gurvinder, Babbu, Gurjeet Singh, Kulwinder and Roop Lal.

Cases under Sections 61 and 14 of the Excise Act have been registered against the suspects.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the police have been conducting checking at various places and are also laying nakas at sensitive areas with an aim to curb malpractices.

The police administration has also appointed teams to ensure safe and peaceful elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawanshahr