12 quintals of firecrackers seized from house in Balachaur, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

The Nawanshahr police today arrested a person and recovered 12 quintals of firecrackers from his possession.

The firecrackers were stored in a house at Friends Colony in Balachaur. The suspect has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Mahajan, a resident of Balachaur.

Police officials said on the directions of SSP Akhil Chaudhary, regular checking and surprise raids were being conducted in different areas ahead of Diwali. They said after receiving a tip-off, a police team raided the house and recovered the illegally stored firecrackers. The estimated price of the firecrackers was worth lakhs.

The officials said a case under Sections 285, 286 and 188 of the IPC and Section 9B (2) of the Explosive Act had been registered against the suspect at Balachaur city police station. Further investigations were on in the case.

Crackers recovered from house

Hoshiarpur: Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Jain Colony located on the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road and recovered crackers worth lakhs. After getting information, senior police officials reached the spot. Assistant Commissioner (General) Vyom Bhardwaj inspected the house. Bhardwaj said it was being investigated whether the house owner, Naresh Kumar Jain, had the licence to sell crackers or not. — OC

