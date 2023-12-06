12 students taken ill after drinking water

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 5

Twelve students studying in Classes VIII and X at St Jude’s Convent School, Nakodar, fell ill after drinking water from a cooler at the school. They complained of stomach ache and vomiting on Monday afternoon.

Students of St Jude's Convent School, Nakodar, undergo treatment at a hospital.

Complain of stomach ache, vomiting The ailing students, who were admitted to a private hospital in Nakodar, told mediapersons that they were playing in the ground nearby. After some time, they suffered stomach ache and started vomiting. Seeing the condition of the students, the school management immediately admitted them to a private hospital located near the school.

The students were admitted to a private hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

The children who fell ill include Devin, a resident of Wadala village, Harshit of Mohalla Dheeran, Navneet Kumar, a resident of Chaniya village, Ganesh of Sarinh village, Karan of Nurmahal, Guransh Chopra of Nakodar, Jatindeep Singh, a resident of Lambdi village, Sushant, a resident of Mohalla Rajputa in Nakodar, Ikas of Nurmahal, Shivansh of Kotbadal Khan village, Nurmahal, Manveer Singh and Raghav.

Members of the health teams collect samples from a water tank at the school in Nakodar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo

After getting information about the incident, family members of the children reached the hospital. However, parents of the students heaved a sigh of relief when doctors said the condition of the children was stable.

According to the school director, several school children drank water from the same cooler. However, the matter would be investigated in detail.

Probe begins, health teams collect samples

Nakodar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Major Irwin Kaur on Tuesday started a probe to find out the reason behind the students falling ill after consuming water from a cooler at St Jude Convent School on Monday noon. The students were discharged from the hospital after the treatment. The SDM sent health teams to the school on Tuesday morning. The teams checked all water sources, including taps, water tanks, and coolers, and collected four water samples from separate locations.

Kaur said the health teams also took blood samples of a few sick students. She said 12 students started complaining of stomach ache and vomiting on Monday noon after drinking water from a cooler in the school. The school management took the students to a nearby private hospital. The students were discharged after treatment. The SDM said water and blood samples had been sent to the Kharar lab and the report would be out soon. As the probe was still underway, action would be taken accordingly.

