120 attend free medical camp at Defence Colony

Jalandhar, July 30
A city-based NGO — EduYouth Foundation — organised a free medical check-up camp at Guru Amardass Charitable Hospital in Defence Colony here today.
More than 120 residents from Jalandhar and the neighbouring areas availed free services at the camp, including free ECG and blood pressure, sugar and bone density check-up.
Dr Gurpreet Singh and Dr Palak Arora offered their advice and services to patients at the camp.
Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh was the guest of honour on the occasion. DCP Jagmohan Singh also attended the camp. Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, NGO president, said their organisation was committed to serve society by organising medical camps.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre
Their petition is likely to be taken up by a Bench led by CJ...
Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur
Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur
As the protests continue, the speaker appeals to the opposit...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...