120 attend free medical camp at Defence Colony

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 30

A city-based NGO — EduYouth Foundation — organised a free medical check-up camp at Guru Amardass Charitable Hospital in Defence Colony here today.

More than 120 residents from Jalandhar and the neighbouring areas availed free services at the camp, including free ECG and blood pressure, sugar and bone density check-up.

Dr Gurpreet Singh and Dr Palak Arora offered their advice and services to patients at the camp.

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh was the guest of honour on the occasion. DCP Jagmohan Singh also attended the camp. Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, NGO president, said their organisation was committed to serve society by organising medical camps.