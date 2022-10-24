124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 23

In a marked departure from the emphasis on checking primarily milk and khoya products in the previous years, the priority of the Health Department during this festive season remained silver leaf, dry fruits and coloured sweets.

Of 108 samples collected in Sept, result of just 34 available In September, of the 108 samples, reports of 34 were received, of which 26 passed the safety test and as many as eight samples failed. The failed samples included that of substandard paneer, dahi and ghee and two samples of misbranded papad and masala. On Thursday last, 7-kg cham cham sweet was destroyed by the health team in Jalandhar city as spurious pink colour was being used in it. Jalandhar DHO (officiating) Sukhbir Kaur Aulakh said it was being ensured that all food products are safe for consumption.

As many as 232 samples of food products were taken during September and October. However, reports of a majority of the samples collected by Health Department officials are still awaited, including all 124 samples taken in October.

In September, of the 108 samples, reports of 34 were received, of which 26 passed the food safety test and as many as eight samples failed. The failed samples included that of substandard paneer, curd and ghee and two samples of misbranded papad and masala.

Dr Reema Gogia Jammu, District Health Officer, Jalandhar, said: “The sampling was done under special guidelines issued by Dr Abhinav Trikha, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration. Over 200 samples were taken in September and October. As many as 11 silver leaf samples have been sent for testing. Stringent checks were held by the Health Department regarding the same to ensure purity of food for citizens.”

Jalandhar DHO (officiating) Sukhbir Kaur Aulakh said: “On Thursday, a truck coming from Ludhiana was intercepted at Phillaur from which three samples were taken of Son Papri, Patissa and Dhoda. On the same day 7-kg cham cham was also destroyed in Jalandhar city as spurious pink colour was being used in it. It is being ensured that all food products are healthy for human consumption.”