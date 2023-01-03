125 Rayat Bahra students placed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 2

As many as 125 students of the Rayat Bahra Hoshiarpur campus have been placed in various companies in India and overseas.

Joint Campus Director HPS Dhami said during the 2022-23 session, big-scale companies in India and abroad provided employment to the students of engineering, management, nursing, pharmacy, from the Rayat Bahra group on good annual packages.

Dr Dhami said 145 students had appeared for the interview and125 of those students have received job offers.

Rayat Bahra Group Chairman Gurvinder Singh Bahra congratulated all the students and stressed that the Rayat Bahra Group would always be committed to providing jobs to their students.

On the occasion, Campus Director Chandra Mohan congratulated the students, their teachers and their parents.