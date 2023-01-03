125 Rayat Bahra students placed

Hoshiarpur, January 2
As many as 125 students of the Rayat Bahra Hoshiarpur campus have been placed in various companies in India and overseas.
Joint Campus Director HPS Dhami said during the 2022-23 session, big-scale companies in India and abroad provided employment to the students of engineering, management, nursing, pharmacy, from the Rayat Bahra group on good annual packages.
Dr Dhami said 145 students had appeared for the interview and125 of those students have received job offers.
Rayat Bahra Group Chairman Gurvinder Singh Bahra congratulated all the students and stressed that the Rayat Bahra Group would always be committed to providing jobs to their students.
On the occasion, Campus Director Chandra Mohan congratulated the students, their teachers and their parents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...