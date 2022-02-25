13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, February 24
As many as 13 new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Thursday. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached 78,140 cases. As many as 76,477 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar have been reduced to 88 today. With no deaths reported in Jalandhar today, the deceased tally remains at 1,575.
Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported six new cases of Covid on Thursday and the tally reached 21,985 today. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Kapurthala. The total deceased tally at Kapurthala until now, remains at 579. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...