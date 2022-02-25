13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 24

As many as 13 new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Thursday. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has reached 78,140 cases. As many as 76,477 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar have been reduced to 88 today. With no deaths reported in Jalandhar today, the deceased tally remains at 1,575.

Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported six new cases of Covid on Thursday and the tally reached 21,985 today. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Kapurthala. The total deceased tally at Kapurthala until now, remains at 579. —