134 students get degrees at regional centre of PU

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 18

Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC) Hoshiarpur organised its first degree award ceremony for the University Institute of Engineering and Technology and the Department of Computer Science Applications. As many as 134 students who passed out in 2019, 2020 and 2021 session were awarded degrees by the chief guest for the occasion is Prof (Dr) MP Poonia, former Vice Chairman AICTE, Ravi Bhushan, Second in Command (Trg), STC, BSF Kharkan, Hoshiarpur was the Guest of Honour while, Prof Amrit Pal Toor, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology presided over the function. The event was organised under the leadership of Prof Dr HS Bains, Director, PUSSGRC, Hoshiarpur.

Prof MP Poonia, congratulated the students and blessed them for bright career and future. He advised them to do hard work with honesty and to learn new things in their professional life, so that they can deal every task assigned to them. He said that one should grab the very first opportunity it gets and should not keep waiting for the next opportunity as no one knows that the future has in its garb, and one has to repent after the time has gone. He asked them to stay connected to their institution and raise the name and fame of their teachers and the institution and do whatever they can do in return to their institute. He exhorted them to help their juniors for placement and in other spheres too.

Prof Amrit Pal Toor, Dean, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, in her address said that the campus is known for its talented students of the campus get well placed and they are proving them self almost in every part of India and abroad too. He told the gathering that students of PUSSGRC have been placed in reputable organisations like NASA, Morgan Stanley, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, VMware, Bizamps, first woman flight engineer Indian Air Force, SAP, Trantor and many more.