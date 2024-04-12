Jalandhar: 136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 11

Even as the Lok Sabha election campaign is yet to hit its stride, reports of alleged violations of the model code of conduct are already flooding C-vigil application.

According to information, the administration received a total of 136 complaints via the C-vigil app from March 16 to April 11. The highest number of complaints (30) originated from Jalandhar North, followed by 24 from Jalandhar Cantonment and 23 each from Jalandhar West and Central. Kartarpur accounted for 13 complaints, Phillaur for 11, Adampur for five, Nakodar for four, and Shahkot for three.

As per officials, all these complaints have been resolved by Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) within the given time period of 100 minutes and there is no pendency at all. Besides, the complaints received were mostly related to hoardings and banners of political parties.

Apart from the teams of administration, four teams from the Municipal Corporation were also patrolling to combat defacement of public and private properties in compliance with the model code of conduct. These teams were deployed in the four constituencies - West, Central, North and Cantt. They have removed approximately 2,000 publicity material from public areas since the code was implemented.

ADC Jasbir Singh said that besides the C-vigil app, the administration had also set up a complaint cell in the District Administrative Complex to facilitate people. He said priority was accorded to addressing these complaints and people were also appealed to report any sort of violation related to the model code of conduct on the app for speedy redress.

