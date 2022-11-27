13th Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh football tournament begins in Garhshankar

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, November 26

The 13th annual football tournament organised by Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Sports Club, Garhshankar, kicked-off at Government School, Garhshankar. School-level and village level teams from across the region are participating in the tournament. Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Bhagat Singh, inaugurated the tournament.

The first match was played between Doaba Public School, Parowal, and Fatehpur School. Doaba Public School won 3-0. In the second match, Doaba Public School, Mahilpur defeated Dhamai school 1-0.

In village-level matches, Chakk Singha team trounced Jagatpur team 2-1. The second match was played between Dansiwal and Chahalpur; the former won 1-0. In the third match, Posi team was defeated by Panam. The last and fourth match was played between Garhshankar and Bohra. Garhshankar won 2-1.