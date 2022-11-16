14 teams to participate in Mohinder Munshi tourney

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 15

A total of 14 teams would be participating in the Olympian Mohinder Munshi Tournament, which would begin tomorrow.

The Surjit Academy, the PIS Mohali Academy, the Malwa Academy, the Jarkhar Academy, the SGPC Academy, the Roundglass Academy, the Nankana Sahib Academy, the Olympian Mohinder Munshi Hockey Cup, the Chandigarh Academy, the Ropar Hockey Academy, the Kapurthala Hockey Academy, the Sai Training Centre-Patiala, the CRZ Academy, and the Sansarpur Academy are the teams that will be participating in the tournament.

Punjab Armed Police ADGP MF Farooqui will be inaugurating the tournament, which is named after late Olympian Mohinder Munshi.

The prize money has been hiked this time. The amount of the reward has now been set at Rs 1 lakh. The prize money for the second position holder will be Rs 50,000 and the prize money for the third place will be Rs 25,000.