14 universities take part in 2-day fest at LPU

PHAGWARA, APRIL 14
The School of Journalism, Film & Creative Arts at Lovely Professional University (LPU) organised a two-day media fest ‘Xpressions 2023’, with eight competitions & nine elite guests. Hundreds of students from 14 universities from across the country participated in the fest.
The concluding ceremony was chaired by ADGP MF Farooqui, who shared with students that no knowledge is complete without those of finer arts. A ‘mushaira (Poets Meet)’, where national poets of Urdu language expressed couplets full of human values, was also held during the concluding ceremony.
Participating poets were Farhat Ehsas, Khushbeer Shaad, Nusrat Mehdi, Manish Shukla, Mukesh Alam and Ranjit Chauhan.
On the inaugural day, eight competitions were held in photography, mobile short films, poetry writing & reciting, reels, RJ hunt and anchor hunt along with ad mad shows, screening of films and street plays. Hundreds of participating students revealed their inner strengths of talent in an encouraging environment.
Students also got the opportunity to interact with stalwarts from the field of journalism who answered all questions posed to them.
Out of the eight competitions, host LPU was declared winner in five, including media quiz, poetry, ad mad show, photography and nukkad natak.
