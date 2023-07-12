14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 11

Having already affected Phillaur and Shahkot areas, flood waters of Sutlej on Tuesday morning inundated several other villages of Sultanpur Lodhi.

The affected villages include Takia, Mand Inderpur, Bharowana, Ahli Kalan, Ahli Khurd, Jugian Gammu, Chananwindi, Wattan Wali, Sheikh Manga, Sherpur, Saroop Wala, Suchaigarh, Rame, Shah Wala and Mand Andrisa.

These villages have also been flooded due to a breach in Dhusi Bundh near Gidderpindi village of Shahkot.

DC Karnail Singh and AAP leader Sajjan Singh Cheema visited these villages this morning and got the relief work initiated.

Help from the NDRF and the Army too has been sought for the evacuation of the people, who have been urged to reach eight camps set up to house the victims.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department were asked to arrange fodder for animals on priority. The DC and Cheema also asked officials deputed at eight camps to ensure timely delivery of medicines, drinking water, ration and other items to the flood- affected people.

ADC (G) Amarpreet Kaur has been deployed at Sultanpur Lodhi to monitor the relief operations.

Mobile phone numbers of top officials have been put in public domain so that affected people may contact them directly. The contacts numbers include those of Kapurthala SSP (95929-14519), ADC (G) (97805- 56601), SP (99153- 56444), Civil Surgeon (96460-48267), Sultanpur Lodhi DSP (81462- 72700), Sultanpur Lodhi SDM (82889-53219), DPRO (97800-33132), Sultanpur Lodhi Tehsildar (76960-75720), Sultanpur Lodhi Naib Tehsildar (80148-33000), Kapurthala SDM (86996-55302) and Sultanpur Lodhi BDPO (74000-00397).

Meanwhile, the NDRF, civil and police administration have begun to evacuate people from the flood-affected villages in Kapurthala district. Today, an expectant woman and a child were safely pulled out from the flood-affected Takia village by the NDRF team. The woman was examined by a team of doctors and given required medical assistance. Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Karnail Singh said protecting the lives of the people was the priority of the administration.

