148th Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan to begin from Dec 29

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 22

The 148th Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan will be held from December 29 to December 31 this year. This year’s Harivallabh Sammekan is being dedicated to the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh. The festival will also be dedicated to musical legend Pt.Kumar Gandharva and Navjeevan Khosla.

Members of the Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan declared this here today while addressing a press conference.

They said the event will be marked by a sterling line up of artists, including Nishat Khan (Sitar), Gundecha Brothers (Dhrupad), Meeta Pandit (Vocal), Kalapini Komkali (Vocal), Dr Santosh Nahar (Violin), Sucheta Ganguly (Vocal), Suchismita Chatterjee and Debopriya (Flute Jugalbandi), Pt. Nayan Ghosh and Ishaan Ghosh (Tabla Jugalbandi), Rahul Deshpande (Vocal), Sandeep Ranade (Vaocal) among others.

The festival which is usually held around Christmas, this year has been scheduled for year end.

The day 1 of the festival will also be marked by the visit of state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Speaking to the media, general secretary of the Sammelan Deepak Bali said cabinet ministers Balkar Singh Sidhu and Anmol Gagan Mann will also visit the sammelan. Director of the festival Er. SS Ajimal said the festival this year will not have any blocks or barricades dividing the blocks nor any segregated areas. Everyone will be free to sit wherever they want.

The three day sammelan will be preceded by the customary Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Partiyogita (competition) which will be held from December 25 to December 28.

During the competition, musical talents from across the country and overseas have been uncovering their classical music prowess every year. The pratiyogita is renowned for also often discovering musical prodigies.

The festival committee also extended their gratitude to the Shree Devi Talab Prabandhak Committee, the Shree Kali Mata Prabandhak Committee and the Gurmukh Sewa Dal.

