15,876 cases disposed of in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, March 9

The District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, organised a National Lok Adalat here today. Of 18,244 cases, 15,876 were disposed of and an award of Rs 14,30,17,528 was also passed on the occasion.

Civil, rent, MACT, criminal compoundable cases, traffic challans, Negotiable Instruments Act, family matters, labour matters, Municipal Corporation cases, bank cases, telecom company cases and revenue cases were settled during the Lok Adalat. As many as 11 Benches were constituted in Hoshiarpur district, three in Garhshankar, three in Mukerian, four in Dasuya and six revenue benches.

