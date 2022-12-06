15-bed special facility for terminally ill patients opens in Hoshiarpur hospital

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 5

A 15-bed special facility named ‘Sukhant Satopath’ for terminally ill patients has been started at Principal Raj Kumar Memorial Modern Hospital here.

No-profit project Through this no-profit project, oxygen, ventilator, catheter care, tracheostomy and all other necessary facilities would be made available for terminally ill patients to make their treatment painless. — Dr Anoop Kumar, Managing Director, PRKMM Hospital

Stressing the facility was a ‘no profit project, Dr Anoop Kumar, the hospital managing director, said: “Sometimes there is no possibility of survival of a terminally ill patient in spite of all kinds of treatment. Such patients need to be served round the clock. It is not possible for the family members to give up all their work and pay attention to the patient all the time. Terminally ill patients also require specialised medical care on a regular basis, putting financial burden on the family.

“Due to this, ‘Sukhant Satopath’ has been started to provide the terminally ill patients, proper care and medical assistance, besides psychological support.

Former Civil Surgeon Dr Ajay Bagga said all special facilities would be available in Sukhant Satopath at just one-fourth or even less than that the cost of corporate hospitals. Dr Bagga, who is also a social worker, said he would serve in this facility for two hours daily.

Sonalika vice-chairman Amrit Sagar Mittal thanked Dr Anoop, saying the group would provide assistance for the treatment of terminally ill patients who are not financially capable.

Sangeeta Mittal, director, Sanjeevani Sharanam, offered spiritual and emotional support to the terminally ill patients in ‘Sukhant Satopath’. Jasdeep Pahwa, president, Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Charitable Blood Bank, announced the facility of free blood and platelets for the patients. Shri Ramcharitmanas Prachar Mandal, president Harish Saini promised to provide free pick-up and drop facility dropping the needy patients for dialysis.