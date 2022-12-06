15-bed special facility for terminally ill patients opens in Hoshiarpur hospital

Hoshiarpur, December 5
A 15-bed special facility named ‘Sukhant Satopath’ for terminally ill patients has been started at Principal Raj Kumar Memorial Modern Hospital here.
No-profit project
Through this no-profit project, oxygen, ventilator, catheter care, tracheostomy and all other necessary facilities would be made available for terminally ill patients to make their treatment painless. — Dr Anoop Kumar, Managing Director, PRKMM Hospital
Stressing the facility was a ‘no profit project, Dr Anoop Kumar, the hospital managing director, said: “Sometimes there is no possibility of survival of a terminally ill patient in spite of all kinds of treatment. Such patients need to be served round the clock. It is not possible for the family members to give up all their work and pay attention to the patient all the time. Terminally ill patients also require specialised medical care on a regular basis, putting financial burden on the family.
“Due to this, ‘Sukhant Satopath’ has been started to provide the terminally ill patients, proper care and medical assistance, besides psychological support.
Former Civil Surgeon Dr Ajay Bagga said all special facilities would be available in Sukhant Satopath at just one-fourth or even less than that the cost of corporate hospitals. Dr Bagga, who is also a social worker, said he would serve in this facility for two hours daily.
Sonalika vice-chairman Amrit Sagar Mittal thanked Dr Anoop, saying the group would provide assistance for the treatment of terminally ill patients who are not financially capable.
Sangeeta Mittal, director, Sanjeevani Sharanam, offered spiritual and emotional support to the terminally ill patients in ‘Sukhant Satopath’. Jasdeep Pahwa, president, Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Charitable Blood Bank, announced the facility of free blood and platelets for the patients. Shri Ramcharitmanas Prachar Mandal, president Harish Saini promised to provide free pick-up and drop facility dropping the needy patients for dialysis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Gujarat, give it edge in Himachal
Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office
This comes a day after he targets the saffron party and the ...