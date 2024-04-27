15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

As many as 10 vehicles were damaged and 15 persons injured in a vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk near here on Friday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred when these vehicles were waiting for their turn to cross the traffic lights when a speeding milk tanker rammed into them. Eight cars and two auto-rickshaws were badly damaged in the accident. Two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

An eyewitness said the impact of the accident was so huge that the auto-rickshaw driver, who hails from Dakoha locality, was flung into the air before he fell on the road and got seriously injured. He was rushed to a private hospital with the help of some passersby. An auto-driver at the spot said the driver of the milk tanker seemed to have lost control of the vehicle either because he was drowsy or under influence of some intoxicants.

The tanker driver, however, claimed that the brakes of his vehicle had failed. The police reached the spot and initiated action. The injured were shifted to hospitals for first aid. The vehicles, which got stuck or damaged in the pile-up, were removed from the site with a help of tow-away vehicles. A case was registered in this connection.

