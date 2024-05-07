15 UK students attend cultural exchange programme at varsity

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 6

As many as 15 students from Staffordshire University, UK, took part in the month-long ‘Study India Programme (SIP)’ at Lovely Professional University (LPU). The exchange programme successfully facilitated a rich cultural exchange between the UK and India, as it provided the visiting students with a unique opportunity to learn about the distinctive aspects of India and LPU, as well as fostering an appreciation for the Indian culture.

Students had the opportunity to participate in various interactive activities and teachings organised by LPU. They attended classes on Hindi language, Indian cooking, dances, crafts, politics, sociology, and Yoga. Workshops on block & foil printing, fabric identification, coloration, dyeing, and a fashion week were also organised. Moreover, the students had the chance to experience Indian festivals such as Holi, Baisakhi, Eid, Ram Navami, and more.

As part of the concluding programme, LPU's Division of International Affairs organised a fashion show where the UK students showcased a range of traditional Indian attire. — OC

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara