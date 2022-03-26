15-yr-old dies due to epileptic seizure at Jalandhar's theme park

Jalandhar, March 25
A 15-year-old boy, Palwinder Singh, today died after an epileptic seizure at famous theme park Wonderland here. The police said the death was caused due to an epileptic attack that the child suffered when he was in the park.
A resident of Chak Vendal village in Nakodar, the boy visited the park, along with five of his friends, this afternoon when the incident occurred. After enjoying a boat ride at the park with his friends, he began frothing at his mouth while visiting rail tracks at the park. While all children were enjoying and making videos, Palwinder suddenly had an attack and breathed his last soon.
The Lambra police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The police said the child’s parents have conceded that he was an epileptic and had previous seizures as well.
Sukhdeep Singh, SHO of the Lambra police station, said: “The 15-year-old had visited the park along with his friends. They had taken a boat ride and were making videos when the child had an epileptic seizure. The child’s died due to the epileptic attack. The Wonderland administration took the child to a hospital but he could not be saved. All children accompanying the deceased were also minors. A statement of the boy’s father has also been received and the family is aware of the child’s health history. The family has also conceded that the death was caused due to the epileptic seizure.”
