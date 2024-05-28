150 cyclists pedal to spread awareness among voters

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 27

Under the theme “June 1 is not a holiday but a day of responsibility,” the Fit Biker Club took out a cycle rally to make the people of Hoshiarpur aware about voting. The rally started at 7 am on Sunday near the head office of Sachdeva Stocks, Bulawadi Chowk, and was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, who also participated in the rally.

At the beginning and end of the rally, the Deputy Commissioner urged city residents to participate in this festival of democracy by exercising their vote on June 1.

Thanking the members and president of Fit Biker Club, Paramjit Singh Sachdeva, she said the members of this club always move forward with positive thoughts, adding that they always make valuable contributions to spreading awareness in society.

The president of the club, Paramjeet Singh Sachdeva, thanked DC Mittal and about 150 cyclists who participated in the rally. The rally started from the head office of Sachdeva Stocks, passed through Shimla Pahari Chowk, Dhobhi Ghat Chowk, Old Bhangi Cho Bridge, Gaushala Bazaar, Bus Stand Chowk, Ramgarhia Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Government College Chowk, Mahilpur Adda Chowk and Shaheed Kartar Singh and ended at Sarabha Market.

