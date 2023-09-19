150 examined at health camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 18

A free heart, chest, orthopaedic and dental check-up camp was organised by Caremax Superspeciality Hospital here today at village Daggan in Mukerian, district Hoshiarpur, in association with Ex-Servicemen and Veterans Association, Punjab.

As many as 150 patients underwent a check-up in the camp. Dr Raman Chawla, senior cardiologist, Dr Manish Bansal, orthopedist, Dr Naresh Bathla, chest specialist and Dr Amit Bhatia, dental specialist, provided free consultation to the patients. The patients were also offered free blood sugar and ECG tests at the camp.

The aim of the camp was to bring awareness among the people who have no access to basic healthcare services or knowledge about the diseases they are suffering from.

Dr Chawla advised the patients on how they could keep their heart healthy and free from other ailments with regular exercise and weight control along with a healthy diet and relaxation techniques.

#Hoshiarpur