150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

Jalandhar, April 13
As many as 150 jhuggis were gutted in a fire outside the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, last night.
After getting information, eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was controlled after three hours. So far, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.
The fire was so intense that fire fighting teams from Kapurthala, RCF, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kartarpur were reportedly had to be summoned. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet.
