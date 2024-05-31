16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 30

Komal Mittal, Deputy Commissioner-cum-returning officer, said a total of 16,01,826 voters would exercise their franchise at 1,963 polling stations in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency on June 1.

She said all preparations had been completed at these polling stations. All necessary facilities, including drinking water, toilet, wheelchairs and medical kit, had been made available at the polling stations. Tight security arrangements were also in place so that people could cast their vote without any fear.

She said of the total 16,01,826 voters in nine Hoshiarpur Assembly constituencies, 8,30,840 were male, 7,70,942 were female and 44 were third gender voters. She said model polling stations, eco-friendly polling stations, persons with disability (PWD) polling stations, youth polling stations and women polling stations were also set up in each assembly constituency.

Counting centres, strong rooms inspected

Harish Nayyar, Additional CEO, Punjab, along with Komal Mittal, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer, Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency, inspected the counting centres and strong rooms set up at Rayat Bahra Educity, Hoshiarpur, on Thursday evening. He also inspected counting tables, barricading, security, media centre, parking and washrooms. Komal Mittal said counting centres had been set up at two places for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes for Hoshiarpur, Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Chabbewal, Bholath and Phagwara assembly constituencies would be done at Rayat Bahra Group of Institutes, Hoshiarpur, while the counting of votes for Sri Hargobindpur and Sham Chaurasi Assembly constituencies would be done at Multi Skill Development Centre, ITI Hoshiarpur.

