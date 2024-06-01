16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

The district administration today dispatched polling parties for 1,951 polling booths as voting for Lok Sabha election is set to start from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

Staff carrying EVMs and other election-related material leave for respective polling booths in Jalandhar on Friday. Photo: Malkiat Singh

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Commissioner of Police Rahul S said the district administration had made adequate arrangements for peaceful voting across the district where 16.54 lakh voters would be able to cast their votes.

Total voters 16,54,005 Male 8,59,688 Female 7,94,273 Third gender 44

Dr Aggarwal mentioned that at the receipt centres and polling stations, arrangements for drinking water, food, tea, medical aid and other necessary facilities were ensured for the polling parties. He said there were a total of 16,54,005 voters - 8,59,688 male, 7,94,273 female and 44 third-gender voters - in Jalandhar district.

To facilitate voters, 1,951 polling booths have been established across the district. To ensure the polling process runs smoothly and efficiently, 9,424 polling staff have been appointed and provided with extensive training on the election process. Additionally, 419 micro observers have also been deployed at the polling booths.

The administration has also deployed drones to keep a check on law and order situation. The DC said these drones would assist checking teams engaged in curbing use of money power during the elections.

Dr Aggarwal also stated that webcasting would be conducted at all 1,951 polling booths. A district-level control room has been set up at the local CT Institute to monitor the webcasting where activities at the polling stations would be monitored.

The DC said to make the voting experience pleasant and comfortable for voters, 97 model polling stations have been established in the district, providing additional facilities such as drinking water, seating arrangements, medical assistance, organised queues and volunteers to assist voters.

He elaborated that nine model polling stations had been set up in the Phillaur assembly constituency, 17 in Shahkot, 10 each in Nakodar, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North and Jalandhar Cantonment, and 11 in Adampur.

Providing details about the arrangements made to protect voters from the scorching heat, the District Election Officer said facilities for drinking water, waiting areas, tents, wheelchairs, refreshments, ramps and toilets have been ensured at each polling booth.

In addition, considering the heat and the convenience of voters, the district administration has launched the votejalandhar.in website to provide real-time information about queues at polling stations from the comfort of their homes. This website will be updated every 15 minutes with information about the number of people in queues at all 1951 polling booths, facilitated by the ‘Chaun Mitra’ appointed at each polling booth.

Further, the Election Commission has also introduced a ‘Voter Queue Information System’ for the convenience of voters. Under this system, voters can send a message typing ‘vote’ on WhatsApp number 7447447217 to receive information about the number of people standing in line at their polling booth.

The District Election Officer appealed to the voters to participate actively in this festival of democracy.

Rahul S said special nakas would be laid across the district to check liquor and cash flow during the elections. Likewise, 184 sector Magistrates have been fielded to further strengthen law and order situation in the Parliamentary Constituency, he said, adding that no one would be allowed to take law and order in their hand.

He said there are 454 vulnerable polling booths in the district wherein paramilitary forces would be deployed, besides micro-observes. Joint surveillance teams had strengthened checking at various points to curtail use of cash and liquor during elections.

26 candidates in fray

The fate of 26 candidates, who are in fray from Jalandhar, will be sealed on Saturday. The contest remains between the candidates from five main parties. These include Charanjit S Channi from the Congress, Sushil Rinku from the BJP, Pawan Tinu from AAP, Mohinder S Kaypee from the Congress and Balwinder Kumar from the BSP. CPI (M) candidate Parshotam Lal is also in the fray.

Voting from 7 am to 6 pm

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday

9,424 polling staff appointed and provided with extensive training on the election process.

419 micro observers have also been deployed at the polling booths. Webcasting to be conducted at all 1,951 polling booths

Admn launches votejalandhar.in website to provide real-time information about queues

454 vulnerable polling booths in the district

Fake audios, FB pages

Jalandhar: A day ahead of the polls, supporters of some candidates have started fake audios and Facebook pages. A fake audio message is being shared in which a man, who has a voice similar to that of Charanjit S Channi, introduces himself as Channi and says he somehow does not seem to be making it this time. Hence to keep PM Narendra Modi and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku away, votes should be cast in favour of the AAP candidate. Supporters of some political parties also started fake FB pages writing that Dera Sachkhand Ballan has announced support to BJP candidate Sushil Rinku. An FB page titled ‘Sangat Sachkhand Ballan Jalandhar’ put up his picture with the message. Soon after Ballan TV, official FB page of the dera, sent across a message that the dera does not get involved in elections and does not support any candidate.

Green polling booth

Kapurthala: The district administration has set up an exclusive green polling booth decked up with tree leaves, bamboo strips and flower pots where voters will get saplings after exercising their right to franchise. DC-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal said eco-friendly polling booth number 75 had been set up at the MGN College for Women to spread the message of green election as well as increase awareness among masses about sustainable living. He said it was completely plastic-free booth and no plastic material would be allowed inside it. Amid scorching heat, drinking water facility is available inside the booth in only earthen pots while the water cups are also made of terracotta.

