16 fresh covid cases in Jalandhar district

16 fresh covid cases in Jalandhar district

Photo for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: As many as 16 new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar reached 78,127 cases. As many as 76, 447 persons have recovered from Covid in the district, while the number of active cases touched 105. With no deaths reported on Wednesday, the deceased tally remains at 1,575. Of the 20,69,038 samples collected in the district, so far, 19,06,524 samples have tested negative. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported six new cases on Wednesday. The district tally reached 21,979. Meanwhile, no new death was reported here, keeping the tally at 579. TNS

Man attacked by assailants

Phagwara: A villager, Dhiru Ram, was attacked by unknown assailants at his house in Nasirabad village on Tuesday night. The assailants opened fire in air, ransacked the house and beat Dhiru Ram mercilessly after damaging his Activa scooter and two bikes parked near the house. Dhiru was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Rawalpindi Police SHO Amanpreet Kaur said the assailants came to his house, called him, but when Dhiru came outside, the assailants attacked upon him. A case against two persons, identified as Jaspal Singh, Dipu and their 8-9 unknown accomplices, has been registered. OC

One booked for stealing cash

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing cash from a shop. Dilbag Singh, a resident of Dhadhwindi village under the Sultan Pur Lodhi police station, complained to the police that some thieves barged into his shop on February 21 and stole €1,350 and Rs1.25 lakh from the coin box. Investigating Officer Sawindar Singh said that a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Two booked for illegal mining

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked two persons for alleged illegal sand mining. Investigating Officer Balbir Chand said the accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh and Sarup Lal, residents of ShahjahanPur village under the Sultan Pur Lodhi police station. The accused were quarrying sand illegally from the Sutlej in a tractor trolley. A case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mines Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Selling illicit liquor: 1 booked

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Lakhvir Singh said nine bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the possession of the accused who managed to flee. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Cyclist dies in road accident

Hoshiarpur: A cyclist was killed in a road accident near Baghpur village located on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road on Tuesday evening. A case has been registered at the Hariana police station against the unidentified driver of a vehicle. According to information, Sant Sarup, a resident of Ghasipur village, lodged a complaint with the police that his brother Anand Sarup was returning from work on his cycle. When the victim reached near a school close to Bagpur village, an unidentified vehicle hit him due to which he died on the spot, the complainant stated. After registering a case against the unidentified driver, the police have started investigation. OC

One held with drug powder

Hoshiarpur: Officials of the the Bullowal police station have arrested a smuggler and recovered 128 grams of intoxicating powder from him during checking at a naka in the area. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Ram, alias Kali, a resident of Nandachor. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.

