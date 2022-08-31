16 school buses challaned for violating safety norms in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 30

During the last two days, about 45 school buses were checked in the district while implementing the Safe School Vehicle Policy in the district.

Regional Transport Authority Secretary Sukhwinder Kumar said during strict checking, 16 buses were issued challans for violating the instructions given under the Safe School Vehicle Scheme in two days. Also, seven buses that were found without documents or without fitness certificate were lodged in different police stations. He said 26 school buses have been challaned in the month of August so far.

He said apart from the Transport Department, the district traffic police also issued challan to school buses for violating the rules. The Regional Transport Authority Secretary also appealed to the principals of all schools in the district to strictly instruct the school bus operators belonging to their schools to keep the necessary documents of their school buses with them.

The official said as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, it was necessary to constitute transport committees. He said some of the challaned buses were carrying children beyond their seating capacity, which is against the policy.

He also appealed to all school bus drivers not to use mobile phones while driving the bus as it often leads to accidents. In this regard, he also appealed to the District Education Officers to issue necessary orders regarding not using mobile phones in buses.