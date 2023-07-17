16 Sultanpur Lodhi schools to remain closed till July 22

Phagwara, July 16
The District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Captain Karnail Singh, has ordered that 16 schools in flood-affected 11 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division will remain closed till July 22.
According to the orders, it was found necessary as per the reports submitted by the DEO, Secondary, and DEO, Primary, to close these schools due to waterlogging.
These schools include Government Primary School, Chananwindi, Government Primary and Secondary School, Sheikh Manga, Government Primary School, Takia, Government Primary and Secondary School, Wattanwali, Government Primary School, Bharowana, Sherpur Sadha and Bhagho Ariyan, Government Primary and Secondary School, Mand Inderpur, Government Primary School, Saroopwal, Government Primary and Secondary School, Shahwala and Government Primary and Secondary School, Jabowal.
He also made it clear that all other government, aided and private schools will open from July 17.
