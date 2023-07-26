16-year-old girl dies of snakebite

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 25

A girl, 16, died of snake bite while she was asleep at home in Ambala Jattan village, near Gaddiwala. According to the information received, Gurpreet Kaur, daughter of Satnam Singh (16), was studying in Class 12 at Government Senior Secondary School, Ambala Jattan. She was given first aid but her condition deteriorated. She was later taken to Hoshiarpur for treatment where doctors declared her brought dead.

