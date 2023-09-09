165 teachers, researchers honoured

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 8

Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrated its 18th Foundation Day and Teachers’ Day by bestowing honours upon its 165 selfless and illustrious teachers, researchers, and administrators for their exemplary services rendered towards the growth of students.

Addressing all the faculty and staff members, LPU’s founder chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said: “Teachers are true custodians of education in the world. They are fortunate enough as they are assigned the great task of shaping the lives of others.” Informing about the present strength of 75,000 students at LPU, Dr Mittal described it as an added responsibility with more challenges. Here, he also talked about the highest grade A++ and top ranks bestowed upon the university, which expects the best deliveries from them to maintain the individualised identity. Dr Mittal invoked all to stay in accordance with the fast changing world.

