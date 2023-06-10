 17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur : The Tribune India

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Sniffer dogs pressed into service to detect stills and pit holes

Teams of the Excise Department seize lahan. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 9

The Excise Department recovered a huge amount of illicit liquor and other items used in manufacturing of illicit liquor during an extensive search operation in the last two days in the Dasuya area of Hoshiarpur district, said an official on Friday.

An illegal brewery in Hoshiarpur. Tribune Photo

During checking illegal stills (Bhathis), 17,000 kg of lahan, 320 litres of illicit liquor, 1 boat, 4 iron drums, 8 plastic cans of 25 litres each and 4 vessels were recovered. An official spokesperson of the Excise Department said, “Teams of the Excise Enforcement from head office, Excise officers of Hoshiarpur Range and Excise Police personnel were deputed to conduct the checking of illicit distillation in the area along the bank of river Beas in Dasuya, as per directions of Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Dog squad, especially trained to detect lahan, was also put into service during the search operation.”

He further said the search operations were carried out under the direct supervision of Finance Commissioner Taxation Vikas Pratap and Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam. He said that these search operations covered an area of about 7 km on foot as well as using boats along the river bank in a well-coordinated manner and the entire area of Terkiana, Kethana, Badaiyan, Dhanoa, Saidpur and Bhikhowal villages of Dasuya was extensively mapped and searched.

“During the searches, it was discovered that the bootleggers had designed a camouflaged modus operandi to carry out illicit distillation of lahan by digging deep pits, which were not easy to detect visually. The dog squad, having three dogs one labrador and two Belgian Malinois, displayed extraordinary training skills by sniffing and detecting stills (Bhattis) and pit holes where illicit liquor (lahan) was being distilled,” he added. Meanwhile, Excise and Taxation Minister Cheema said that extensive field checkings were being carried out by officials of the Excise Department in pursuance to curb menace of illicit liquor. He said that the department had also launched helpline number 9875961126 for receiving complaints regarding excise-related crimes. He further stated that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal liquor trade.

