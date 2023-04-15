17 Covid positive cases in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 14

The largest spike in new Covid cases in a day this year was recorded today at Hoshiarpur with as many as 17 positive cases being reported in the district on Friday. Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar said 28 new samples from people with suspected flu-like symptoms were taken today.

Reports of 339 samples taken earlier were received, of which 17 tested positive. He said there were 52 active cases in the district and the reports of 276 samples were awaited.