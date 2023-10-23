17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 22

In recent days, the district has been plagued by a series of several crime incidents. These include a tragic incident in which a youth shot his parents and sibling due to a property dispute, a heartbreaking case of parents fatally poisoning their three minor daughters, a mother and daughter being gunned down in broad daylight and a particularly distressing incident in which six family members, including three children, lost their lives due to an explosion in a refrigerator.

A forensic team collects evidence from a house where a woman and her daughter were shot dead at Bhujwal village. File photo

A total of 17 fatalities have been reported in the region, with 14 occurring within the district and three in Phagwara. In Phagwara, a woman and her two children tragically lost their lives by jumping in front of a train on October 17.

Recent incidents A woman and her two children lost their lives by jumping in front of a train in Phagwara on October 17.

A youth shot his parents and brother over property dispute on October 19.

A woman and her daughter were murdered at their home by two motorcycle-borne persons in Bhujbal village near Patara on October 17.

Three girls, aged four, seven and nine, were served poisoned milk by their own parents in Kahanpur village on October 2.

Six family members, including three children, died in a fire at a house due to an explosion in a refrigerator in Avtar Nagar on the night of October 8.

The incident that unfolded just two days ago, where the youth shot his parents and brother over property dispute, stands out as the most heinous and reprehensible crime in the district. It highlights how in these times, familial bonds seem to hold no significance and individuals can go to extreme lengths to achieve their desires.

Meanwhile, the daytime murder of a woman and her daughter in Bhujbal village near Patara underscores the deteriorating law and order situation in the district, with criminals acting brazenly, unafraid of the police. The two motorcycle-borne individuals who committed the crime and attempted to set the house on fire remain at large, while the police continue to gather evidence and clues to apprehend them.

The tragic deaths of three girls, aged four, seven and nine, who were served poisoned milk by their own parents in Kahanpur village on October 2, reveal a distressing aspect of poverty, a pressing issue that often goes unaddressed.

While some argue that blaming parents is unfair, given their dire circumstances and lack of financial resources, others believe that there are alternative ways to deal with poverty such as placing children in an orphanage. Taking their lives was deemed unjustifiable. The debate continues, but it raises the crucial question of why poverty remains unaddressed, leading to such tragic incidents.

Social activists in the city argue that the system bears responsibility for the deaths of these impoverished children as it fails to prioritise the lives of the poor in the country. They contend that the plight of those sleeping on streets or struggling to afford their daily meals goes largely unnoticed, while politicians focus on securing votes.

Another incident that shook the city was the loss of six family members, including three children, in Avtar Nagar on the night of October 8. The family was watching a cricket match when a fire broke out due to an explosion in a refrigerator, reducing their world to ashes. An elderly woman, Balbir Kaur, who is grandmother of three children, is the sole survivor of the incident. She still remains inconsolable.