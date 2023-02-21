17 villages get lifeline as bridge over Holy Bein inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 20

Rural Development and Panchayat and Agricultural Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said 10,000 acres of government land had been evacuated from encroachment by the Panchayat Department.

He urged the leaders of all the political parties to play a significant role in the campaign to free the government land from illegal occupants.

The minister also made it clear that the Punjab Government would not evacuate the government land occupied by the needy people rather it would made arrangements to give the land to them by depositing amount as per the collector rates.

He was interacting with the media here today after inaugurating the bridge near Fatehwala village, along with Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal. The minister said the Panchayat Department had identified 1.30 lakh acres of government land in the state, out of which 10,000 acre has already been vacated by the department.

Talking about the new agricultural policy of the state, the cabinet minister said importance would be given to the 3 crop pattern adopted by the farmers of the Mand region near Sultanpur Lodhi to provide extra income to the farmers. Hailing the role of Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, the Minister said people of more than 17 villages would get the benefit of this bridge built on Holy Bein.

About 142 feet long, 9 feet high and about 6 feet wide, the bridge will reduce the journey from 19 km to 5 km for the people of as many as 17 villages. Later, after visiting the Avatar Gaushala, the Cabinet Minister lauded the services being rendered by Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Meanwhile, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal offered to hand over the cowshed with 250 cows in the Mand area to the Punjab Government, which the cabinet minister said would be decided soon.