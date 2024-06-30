17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Jalandhar, June 29
A 17-year-old boy reportedly died by suicide at his residence in the Model Town locality here this morning. The teenager, identified as Karanveer Singh, hanged himself from a ceiling fan.
Initial reports suggest that Karanveer was addicted to PUBG game in mobile phone. His parents recently restricted his phone usage recently to curb his gaming habits.
Boy was suffering from illness: SHO
Sahil Chaudhary, SHO of the Division Number 6 police station, said according to Karanveer’s parents, the teenager was suffering from an illness for the past over six months. He was also not attending the school for the past four months. He reportedly spent most of his time at home on his mobile phone, despite his parents’ repeated attempts to limit his usage for health reasons.
Sources close to the family revealed that Karanveer had allegedly lost some money to online game PUBG, following which his parents scolded him. This reportedly
led to his extreme act in a fit of anger. However, police officials rejected these claims.
According to information, Karanveer’s father is a lineman officer at a private company and his mother is a homemaker. At the time of the incident, his father was at work and his mother was out on an errand.
Sahil Chaudhary, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Division Number 6 police station, said according to Karanveer’s parents, the teenager was suffering from an illness for the past over six months. He was also not attending the school for the past four months. He reportedly spent most of his time at home on his mobile phone, despite his parents’ repeated attempts to limit his usage for health reasons.
“There was no one in the house when Karanveer took this extreme step,” said Chaudhary, adding that the body had been sent for postmortem examination at the Civil Hospital. They had initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit Sharma
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok