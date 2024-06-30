17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 29

A 17-year-old boy reportedly died by suicide at his residence in the Model Town locality here this morning. The teenager, identified as Karanveer Singh, hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

Initial reports suggest that Karanveer was addicted to PUBG game in mobile phone. His parents recently restricted his phone usage recently to curb his gaming habits.

Boy was suffering from illness: SHO Sahil Chaudhary, SHO of the Division Number 6 police station, said according to Karanveer’s parents, the teenager was suffering from an illness for the past over six months. He was also not attending the school for the past four months. He reportedly spent most of his time at home on his mobile phone, despite his parents’ repeated attempts to limit his usage for health reasons.

Sources close to the family revealed that Karanveer had allegedly lost some money to online game PUBG, following which his parents scolded him. This reportedly

led to his extreme act in a fit of anger. However, police officials rejected these claims.

According to information, Karanveer’s father is a lineman officer at a private company and his mother is a homemaker. At the time of the incident, his father was at work and his mother was out on an errand.

“There was no one in the house when Karanveer took this extreme step,” said Chaudhary, adding that the body had been sent for postmortem examination at the Civil Hospital. They had initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

