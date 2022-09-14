17-year-old raped in Behram, FIR lodged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 13

In another case from Behram, a 17-year-old girl was raped by her acquaintance, identified as Manpreet, alias Mani. Father of the victim said the accused took his daughter by luring her to watch a film. “He took her to a secluded place and then raped her. Later, he dropped my daughter in front of our home at night,” the father of the victim said. A case under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

In a separate case, a woman from Banga lodged a complaint with the police that she was being tortured by her in-laws and husband for want of dowry. The woman in her complaint to the police said that she got married in 2016 and thereafter her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. The couple has a son.

The woman has alleged that her husband is a drug addict and has no source of income. “I have been working in factories to nurture my son. My husband has already taken more than Rs 2 lakh from my family, but he and in-laws are demanding more money from me,” she said in her statement.

The police have registered a case under Section 498-A and 323 of the IPC.