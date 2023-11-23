17 years on, rail mishap victims’ kin await relief

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 22

Even after 17 years, the state government has failed to release the full compensation announced for the next of kin of the four victims of the November 23, 2006, train mishap near Gumtala village.

Four girl students were killed when their vehicle was hit by a train on the Phillaur-Nurmahal rail section near Gumtala village.

Aashia, a student of Class XI, Daljinder Kaur of BA-I, and Kiranjit Kaur of BA-III, all residents of Pasla village, died on the spot. Rajvir Kaur of Gumtali village succumbed to her injuries on December 14, 2006. They were students of PTM Arya College, Nurmahal.

The government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the families of the injured. The government handed over Rs 1 lakh to the families of the deceased. An amount of Rs 20,000 was given to the kin of the seriously injured victims. The families say they approached the authorities concerned several times in the past, but to no avail.

Locals say during the Vidhan Sabha elections, SAD-BJP and Congress leaders had promised that the compensation would be paid immediately, but to no avail.

College managing committee chairman Om Parkash Kundi urged CM Bhagwant Mann to release the amount without further delay.

